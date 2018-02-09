St. Mary's to evict disgraced Boise priest

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Catholic Diocese has confirmed it has begun the process to evict disgraced Father Tom Faucher from his Boise home.

Faucher was arrested one week ago on twelve charges of possessing or distributing child porn, and two charges of drug possession. Police say they found hundreds of child porn images on his computer -– and LSD and ecstasy in Faucher’s home.

Faucher bonded out of the Ada County Jail earlier this week.

Neighbors then quickly spoke out, saying they were concerned someone charged with such crimes is still living in their neighborhood.

Diocese spokesman Gene Fadness says Faucher rents the home off Hill Road from St. Mary’s Catholic Church –- where Faucher served for some twenty years. Faucher retired several years ago.

Previously, Fadness said that church would be unable to evict Faucher due to a stipulation in the lease agreement.

However, today Fadness said that the church does have "other options" that he was previously unaware of.

Fadness confirmed to us late this afternoon that one attempt was made Friday morning to serve Faucher with eviction papers, but that attempt was unsuccessful, as Faucher was either not home or didn’t answer the door.

Another attempt was scheduled to be made Friday afternoon.



