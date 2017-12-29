St. Lukes wants drivers to have winter car kits

meridian, ID - As the weather drops, you might want to make sure you are prepared to incase you get stranded.

Thursday St. Luke's teamed up with Ada County to host an information session..

They want to remind drivers to keep items like protein bars, medications, power source, car essentials stocked up.

Lisa Spanberg with St. Luke's says you never know when the snow could trap you in your car.

Idaho is a rural area help can sometimes be as far as 30 minutes away.

"If you do become stranded it's a good recommendation to stay in your car," Spanberg said. "Buck your seat belts and put on your hazards because even though you are off the road people can still hit you."

If you already have a kit in your car Spanberg recommends double checking everything it in to make sure it works.