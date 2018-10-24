St. Luke's tower crane coming down this weekend

BOISE - It's been a fixture in the east part of Boise for more than a year, but this weekend the iconic tower crane about the Idaho Elks Children's Pavilion at St. Luke's Children's Hospital will come down.

The tower crane was nicknamed by the construction crew -- and is known as "Shelia." The crane’s removal this weekend signifies the exterior framing work on the Children's Pavilion is complete.

“In order to deconstruct and demobilize the giant tower crane, one block of East Jefferson Street between Avenue B and Avenue C will need to be temporarily closed for three days starting on Saturday, Oct. 27th,” said St. Luke’s spokesperson Anita Kissee. “Crews will do much of the prep work required on Friday, so the crane can be moved out starting early Saturday morning. The road should be reopened by the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 29th.”

Drivers can use the roundabout at Reserve Street for access in and out of the East End, she added.

