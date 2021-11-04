St. Luke's scheduling booster doses and appointments for children 5 to 11 years old

COVID-19 booster doses can now schedule appointments through St. Luke’s Health System. Booster doses are available for those who have already received the first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson and Johnson.

Anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must be six months or more past the last dose. Johnson and Johnson recipients must be two or more months past their last dose.

St. Luke’s is also following the CDC’s recently issued guidance to mix and match brands between the initial shot or series and COVID-19 booster shots.

“We know that vaccines markedly reduce the likelihood of getting COVID-19 but really reduce the likelihood of being hospitalized or even dying from COVID-19 even more and so that is the importance of getting vaccinated and then getting the booster,” St. Luke’s System Primary Care Medical Director Dr. Laura McGeorge said.

St. Luke’s officials say appointments should be scheduled through MyChart or by calling the St. Luke’s Connect line at 208-381-9500.

COVID-19 boosters open to scheduling at St. Luke's. Pfizer vaccine scheduling for children ages 5 to 11 to open 5 p.m. Friday in Central District Health only. DETAILS BELOW — St. Luke's Health System (@StLukesHealth) November 4, 2021

Starting 5 p.m. Nov. 5 parents will be able to make appointments to vaccinate their children ages 5 to 11 years old against COVID-19.

“Due to health district vaccine allocation, we will only be able to release appointments in areas covered by Central District Health (Boise, McCall and Mountain Home), as this is the only health district that has given us vaccine doses," St. Luke’s officials said in a release.

Walk-in appointments will not be available at this time.