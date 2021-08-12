St Luke's pauses elective surgeries as a result of increasing hospitalizations

IDAHO — With the fourth surge of COVID-19 and an increase in hospitalizations, St Luke's resources and staff are being stretched thin again.

This has led St Luke's to put a pause on all elective surgical procedures that require an overnight stay. This will allow them to still have the capacity and resources to care for the increased number of patients being hospitalized.

“We’re doing this because it will save us about 60 admissions each week and create capacity," Dr. Jim Souza, St Luke's Chief Medical Officer said. "Recall though that these are people that need surgeries these aren’t surgeries that are being done out of convenience, so we are creating another backlog.”

In Twin Falls this pause is in effect from now until Aug. 20. In the Treasure Valley, the pause will start Mon., Aug. 16 thru Aug. 27.

Dr. Souza says they will re-evaluate this decision constantly and as soon as they have the resources and capacity to do so they will resume elective surgeries.