St. Luke's now scheduling third dose appointments for immunocompromised people

IDAHO — St. Luke's Health System announced Monday it is scheduling appointments for the third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for moderately and severely immunocompromised patients. People should bring their vaccination cards with them at the time of their appointment.

People who have not gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or are immunocompromised and believe they qualify for the third dose are encouraged to schedule an appointment through myChart. If you are not able to access myChart, call 208-381-9500 to talk with someone from St. Luke's for help.

There may be a wait at clinics if you do not schedule an appointment due to current patient volumes, according to a news release from St. Luke's. People are encouraged to make an appointment but St. Luke's says it is accepting walk-ins.

The news release from St. Luke's says it is expecting increased traffic to myChart and in call volumes to St. Luke's clinics. People are encouraged to be patient and keep trying to get through to schedule an appointment. The third vaccination is recommended for some people but it is not considered urgent.

St. Luke's says it is recommended that the third dose be the same brand as the initial series, but not necessary if that brand is not available. Click here for a list of clinic locations giving the COVID-19 vaccine.