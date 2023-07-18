Watch Now
St. Luke's McCall Hospital Expansion opens for business

In the planning since 2015, the facility started seeing patients July 18
<i>courtesy of St. Luke's</i>
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 16:33:56-04

St. Luke's has announced the opening of the new hospital expansion in McCall and has already started accepting patients.

Construction on the two-story 50,000 sq.ft. expansion began in 2019. The expansion includes remodeled and renovated space, offering services to Valley County and the surrounding area.

As the region continues to grow, so does the need for healthcare services. St. Luke's is dedicated to providing high-quality, convenient care for the community, and the expansion is guided by the need to serve patients in McCall.

