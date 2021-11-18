St. Luke's hits the road to deliver medical services

St Luke’s rolled out their latest four-wheeled resource to provide healthcare for vulnerable communities in Idaho.

It is an RV supplied with the necessary items to dole out primary care services for children that otherwise wouldn’t have access to healthcare.

Nampa Superintendent Paula Kellerer said she was grateful that students have the opportunity to access healthcare through the St. Luke’s Children’s Mobile Care Clinic.

“We have students who have never seen, outside of being born somewhere and sometimes not even then, who have never seen a regular physician,” Kellerer said.

One of the most common barriers families in Canyon County face while trying to access medical care is transportation. Superintendent Kellerer said other barriers include cost and parents or guardian’s worktime schedules.

With verbal and written consent from parents or legal guardians, students can receive fundamental medical care at school.

Dr. Noreen Womack is a pediatrician at St. Luke’s and has worked closely with teachers and administrators. She said this was a unique opportunity to meet students where they are.

“We’re able to pretty much provide any of the services that we provide at a regular clinic so that’s immunizations and sports physicals, care for concussions, and also acute care,” Dr. Womack said.

The St. Luke’s Children’s Mobile Care Clinic will work with elementary, middle and high schools across Canyon County and Western Treasure Valley.