St. Luke’s hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone as state adds 335 new cases, 3 deaths

This article was originally published by Nicole Blanchard in the Idaho Statesman.

St. Luke’s health system administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday morning, according to a news release from the health care system.

The milestone vaccine was administered at St. Luke’s Travel Medicine Clinic in Meridian to 53-year-old Tai Thanh Pham, of Boise. St. Luke’s was one of the first distributors in Idaho to receive vaccines and began administering doses in mid-December.

Idaho health officials on Monday reported that 692,080 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide and more than 273,000 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated.

Officials also reported 335 new combined coronavirus cases and three new deaths Monday. The bulk of the new cases were in Ada and Canyon counties — which reported 95 and 38 new cases, respectively — and in East Idaho.

Several counties in the eastern part of the state appear to be recovering from a recent spike in cases. On Monday, Bonneville County reported 37 new cases, its lowest total in weeks, while Jefferson County added 11 cases and Madison County reported 19.

One death was reported in each of the following counties: Bannock (99 total), Owyhee (27 total) and Shoshone (34 total). That brings the state death toll to 1,957 since last March.

Idaho has reported 179,763 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since the pandemic arrived last March. About 100,000 people are presumed recovered, according to Health and Welfare.

The following counties reported new cases Monday: Ada (95 new, 48,965 total), Bannock (23 new, 8,361 total), Benewah (1 new, 646 total), Bingham (25 new, 4,643 total), Blaine (7 new, 2,252 total), Boise (1 new, 321 total), Bonner (4 new, 3,088 total), Bonneville (37 new, 13,958 total), Canyon (38 new, 25,505 total), Caribou (2 new, 650 total), Cassia (3 new, 2,897 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,028 total), Elmore (7 new, 1,748 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,120 total), Fremont (2 new, 1,079 total), Gooding (2 new, 1,281 total), Idaho (2 new, 1,174 total), Jefferson (11 new, 2,786 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,535 total), Kootenai (25 new, 17,159 total), Latah (11 new, 2,912 total), Lemhi (1 new, 517 total), Lewis (1 new, 385 total), Madison (19 new, 6,825 total), Nez Perce (3 new, 3,478 total), Oneida (2 new, 347 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,037 total), Payette (2 new, 2,445 total), Shoshone (2 new, 1,046 total), Twin Falls (2 new, 9,118 total) and Valley (1 new, 824 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 679,359, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 273,535 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,563 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,294 admissions to the ICU and 9,986 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 28, the health system was reporting 30 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 429 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 28, the health system was reporting 21 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 357 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 9.7%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 16: Boise High (3), Borah High (2), Capital High (1), East Jr. High (2), Les Bois Jr. High (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Jr. High (2), Owyhee Elementary (2), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Shadow Hills Elementary (2), Timberline High (2), Valley View Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 15-28: Centennial High (1), Eagle High (1), Mountain View High (1), Rocky Mountain High (1), Eagle Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Meridian Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Hillsdale Elementary (2), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (4).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 48,965, Adams 333, Bannock 8,361, Bear Lake 367, Benewah 646, Bingham 4,643, Blaine 2,252, Boise 321, Bonner 3,088, Bonneville 13,958, Boundary 842, Butte 202, Camas 71, Canyon 25,505, Caribou 650, Cassia 2,897, Clark 56, Clearwater 1,028, Custer 242, Elmore 1,748, Franklin 1,120, Fremont 1,079, Gem 1,728, Gooding 1,281, Idaho 1,174, Jefferson 2,786, Jerome 2,535, Kootenai 17,159, Latah 2,912, Lemhi 517, Lewis 385, Lincoln 493, Madison 6,825, Minidoka 2,310, Nez Perce 3,478, Oneida 347, Owyhee 1,037, Payette 2,445, Power 645, Shoshone 1,046, Teton 1,148, Twin Falls 9,118, Valley 824, Washington 1,196.