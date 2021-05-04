St. Luke's FitOne to happen with in-person and virtual options this year

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's FitOne will have two race options for this year, either in-person or virtually. Registration for both events starts on June 30 and the race takes place on September 25 in downtown Boise.

Those who register on June 30 will have a special one-day registration price of $30 for any distance. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

The race is the largest one-day fitness event in Idaho and draws more than 12,000 participants every year, according to a news release. Money raised goes to support St. Luke's Children's Hospital and community health initiatives aimed at children and families. In the first eight years, more than $750,000 has been raised.

“The community’s health and safety remain a top priority during COVID-19, and we recognize that people are eager to get back to some of the fun events they love, St. Luke’s FitOne designed two options to match participants’ comfort levels,” explained St. Luke’s Director Eric Stride.

Based on the current COVID-19 community activity, in-person participants will be limited to 6,350 people to ensure proper health and safety protocols. The registration totals are capped per distance:



5K at 3,400

10K at 1,750

Half marathon at 1,200

Rolling start times and spaced-out waves will ensure people can social distance. All participants, volunteers, sponsors and staff will be required to wear a face-covering at the start and finish lines.

The release says if positivity rates and daily positive case numbers drop more by September, FitOne will consider allowing more in-person registrations, per Central District Health guidance. If the virus starts to spread again in Idaho, race organizers may switch back to an all-virtual race.

The virtual version of the event will allow people to spread out across the community and run a course that is convenient for them. Virtual participants can download the RaceJoy app, select the course they would like or make their own course. The race needs to be finished sometime between September 19 and 25.

“St. Luke’s mission is to improve the health of people in the communities we serve. As Idaho’s leading health care organization, we must do everything we can to model good prevention practices and at the same time demonstrate how we can still have fun, safely. That’s why we’ve worked in layers of protection,” Stride said. “While the event will still look a little different this year, we’re excited to bring back parts of race day that we all love, and hope people will want to celebrate together the work our community has done to reduce COVID-19 infections.”

More buses and shuttles will be added to ensure physical distancing on the rides into downtown Boise. There will be prepacked race swag at the finish line, there will be no finish festival and spectators will not be allowed to congregate along the course. People can download the RaceJoy app and virtually cheer on friends and family.

The St. Luke's FitOne Healthy Living Expo will not take place this year. Race packets will be picked up at Ann Morrison Park and more information on packet pick-up and the race will be provided closer to the event.