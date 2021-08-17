St. Luke's FitOne going fully virtual due to COVID-19 spread

BOISE, Idaho — The St. Luke's FitOne race is moving fully virtual again this year due to the spread of COVID-19 in the area. The in-person race was scheduled for September 25 in downtown Boise.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” said Eric Stride, Director, St. Luke’s FitOne. “We appreciate all of our sponsors, vendors and participants. The St. Luke’s FitOne team looks forward to hosting an inperson event in 2022.”

Those who signed up for the in-person event will automatically be converted to the same distance virtual race to be finished between September 19 through 25, according to a news release. St. Luke's says the CDC notes running and walking outdoors in small groups are still considered safe activities.

Registered participants will be mailed their race packets by September 17. St. Luke's says if someone registered after the June 30 kickoff, they will be refunded any registration fee amount paid over $30. If you want a refund, you can email fitoneinfo@slhs.org.

All proceeds from the race support the St. Luke's Children's Hospital. Click here for more information on the virtual events.