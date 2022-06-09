St. Luke's Children's recognized as Level 2 Pediatric Trauma care center

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke’s Children's Hospital has been recognized as a Level 2 Pediatric Trauma care facility for the first time by the American College of Surgeons.

In order to achieve this verification, the hospital must meet hundreds of national requirements and undergo intense review.

St. Luke’s started the process of receiving the Level 2 pediatric trauma verification in 2019, but it was put on pause due to COVID-19 and the strain the virus put on the health system.

“The receipt of this verification is a testament to the dedication and skill of St. Luke’s Children’s trauma team and the leading care they offer. We hope that Idaho children never need this type of care, but if ever they do, being able to receive exceptional trauma care closer to home is a tremendous benefit to our patients and their families. I am so proud of our team for achieving this nationally recognized verification and their commitment to caring for the youngest residents of our communities,” system medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s Dr. Kenny Bramwell said in a statement.

St. Luke’s Boise also received a pediatric trauma designation by the State of Idaho through the Time Sensitive Emergencies Council (TSE).