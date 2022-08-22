St. Luke's breaks ground on new community clinic in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — St. Luke's broke ground on a new community clinic Monday to help extend health care access to south Nampa as the area sees continued growth.

The South Nampa Community Clinic will offer primary care services including family, pediatrics, urgent care and internal medicine, as well as an in-house pharmacy, labs and x-rays. The facility is the first of its kind for St. Luke's.

"We have a medical center in Nampa, but this location will really bring services closer to where folks live and play," said Vice President of Consumer Access and Experience Mary Cronin. "Our goal is to bring care within 10 minutes of every single rooftop."

Specialists will be staffed at the clinic, while also offering more telehealth services.

Cronin said the new clinic is just the beginning for St. Luke's community clinics.

Same day appointments will be available, though officials have not announced an expected opening date.