St. Luke's Children's Hospital patients receive special gifts

BOISE, Idaho - Volunteers flooded St. Luke's Children's Hospital today with some good news bears, delivering one-of-a-kind stuffed animals to children working through very tough times.

The teddy bears were purchased at "Kid for a Night", an event in May, where people could either keep the bears or share them with a child in the hospital. It's one of the rare occasions where the donation committee actually gets to meet the kids.

"There's a wonderful gal who takes them all, designs all their costumes. They all have different shoes, different hats, there's lifeguards, there's fisherman, Smokey the Bear, there's these little squirrels and different themes there, and it's fun because you can kinda meet the kids and give them something that's might be kinda unique for them," said Holly Haener, Director of Sales and Marketing for CBH Homes.

The one-night event at the Boise Centre raised more than $500,000. That money supports programs at the Children's Hospital and pediatric intensive care. Since 1992, "Kid for a Night" has raised $8.5 million for Idaho's only children's hospital.