St. Alphonsus surgeon reaches milestone in robotic colorectal surgery

BOISE, Idaho — For Saint Alphonsus Surgeon Dr. Sheev Dattani, Colon Cancer Awareness Month marked the month he performed his milestone 500th robotic colorectal surgery.

Due to the minimally invasive attributes of robotics surgery, patients can expect smaller incisions, less trauma to tissues, nerves, organs and muscles, reduced scarring, shorter hospital stays, and in most cases, a lesser need for narcotics.

“Robotic surgery has many benefits for patients,” said Dattani. “With access to the robot, I can perform surgeries faster than with traditional methods and minimally invasively – meaning patients need less anesthesia, smaller incisions, fewer complications, and faster recoveries. In most cases, my patients can return home the day following their surgery and return to regular activity within one week.”

According to the press release from St. Alphonsus, robotic surgical technology improves the surgeon’s ability to see with three-dimensional, high-definition cameras, and three working arms to perform delicate procedures. The arms control instruments that provide 540-degrees of rotational, tremor-filtered movement, enabling the surgeon to operate with greater precision and accuracy over laparoscopic or open surgical techniques.