Spring is in the air at Boise's Pop-Up Park

By this time last year, most of us were begging for warmer weather and the chance to see some sun. Even with a toasty start to 2018 so far, dozens have enjoyed the pre-spring Pop-Up Park at Edward's Greenhouse this week.

It's a yearly tradition where you can bring a picnic basket and sit on the grass to escape the cold temperatures. Some families make it a tradition no matter the weather outside.

"We thought it was going to snow in the valley. It didn't really snow in the valley that much, but still we couldn't pass up the opportunity to come here and enjoy our selves in the Pop-Up Park," explained park goer Stephen Kirby.

You can check out the Pop-up park for the next week. Hours run Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 11 am to 4 pm.