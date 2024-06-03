Spotify to roll out price increases on premium subscriptions

Music streaming service Spotify has announced a wave of price increases across its premium plans. The change will result in increases between $1 and $3 beginning in July 2024.

Family plans will see the greatest increase, jumping from $16.99 to $19.99 per month. Duo plans will increase by $2, to $16.99 per month, and individual Spotify Premium accounts will increase by $1 to $11.99 per month.

The company says the price increase will enable Spotify to "invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience."

Over the next month, premium subscribers can expect to receive the email below in their inbox which explains what the change means for their plan.

The change comes nearly a year after the most recent price increase from the company in July of 2023.

More information on the change from Spotify is available here.