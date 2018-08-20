Splash Dogs making their way to Western Idaho Fair

GARDEN CITY - Pups are also making a splash at the Western Idaho Fair this weekend.

From now until next Sunday you can see dogs of every breed and size jump off docks into a full pool of water.

Splash Dogs works with dogs on retrieving in the water. The dogs do some agility training on land to prepare, but mainly it's just practicing their jumps, even if some of them don't get too far.

"Since they just love to jump, they think they're jumping real big but they're you know just having fun, and that's the main thing it's fun between the owner and your best friend." said owner Tony Reed.

The Western Idaho Fair runs until Sunday, August 26.