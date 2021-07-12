Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns with a memorial to Scott Spencer

BOISE, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back this year and will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this September.

Ann Morrison Park will again host the more than 50 hot air balloons that will soar through the skies of the Treasure Valley. The event kicks off on September 1 with CapEd Kid's Day and continues through the weekend with the Nite Glow, weekend dawn patrols and a special memorial tribute to Balloon Classic founder, Scott Spencer.

“We are very excited to work with Lighter than Air, City of Boise and Cap Ed to bring back the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We are so excited to Celebrate the Life of the Founder, Scott Spencer, in the 30th year of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic,” said Mike Owes, Market President.

Spencer was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2019. He was 65-years-old when he passed.

The schedule overview for the event is as follows:



September 1, CapEd Credit Union Kid’s Day

September 2, Media Day

September 3, Tribute to Scott Spencer, VIP Day and Nite Glow Spectacular

September 4, Dawn Patrol

September 5, Finale Days

For more information on the Spirit of Boise, click here.