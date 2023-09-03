Watch Now
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic cancels Sunday flight due to weather

Morgan McCollum
Hot air balloons across Boise skyline
Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 14:11:14-04

BOISE, Idaho — In an unfortunate turn of events, organizers with the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic have canceled the Sunday morning balloon launch due to weather conditions. The event is set to return for its 33rd year in August 2024.

The announcement was shared on the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Facebook page at 5 a.m., just hours before the 7:25 a.m. ascension that was scheduled. The change follows an earlier post by event organizers warning that unpredictable weather could disrupt the schedule of the morning launch.

In a follow-up post, organizers confirmed that the event would return from August 28 to September 1, 2024 and thanked those working the event and the Boise community for their support.

