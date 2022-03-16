Spirit announces new flight between Boise and Las Vegas

A new daily nonstop flight is coming to the Boise Airport.

Spirit Airlines announced a new flight between Boise and the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday.

This will be the first time Spirit Airlines will have a scheduled commercial service out of BOI. The flights will start on August 5.

“It’s going to be a great day when we welcome Boise Guests on the brightest planes in the sky for the first time and provide new, convenient nonstop flights to Las Vegas, with dozens of exciting connection opportunities across the country,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We look forward to introducing More Go for the growing population of the Treasure Valley and visitors wanting to visit the scenic state of Idaho.”

The Boise airport will now have nine different commercial airlines to 28 nonstop locations.

“We are very excited to welcome Spirit Airlines to Boise this summer,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “Adding daily service on a low-cost carrier will allow more BOI passengers access to the endless allures and attractions of Las Vegas.”