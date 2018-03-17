Spelling Bee Competitors Swarm Treasure Valley

Boise, (ID) - Students from all over the Treasure Valley were buzzing with excitement today as they took the stage for the Scripps Spelling Bee



27 students from 26 school competed in the event. The contest last just two hours and the winner, Savannah Huber, won with the word Deity.

"It was kind of scary because last year I know I got out but I know I am a better speller this year. Up on the stage, there weren't really that many moments where I was like how do I spell this word", said Savannah.



Huber says after coming in sixth in last years event, she didn't study this year because she didn't want to get her hopes up.



She now advances to national that will take place in Washington D.C in a couple of weeks.