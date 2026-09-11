Specially designed coffee sleeves to feature those missing on Idaho Missing Persons Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In an effort to highlight the never-ending search for those who have gone missing in the state, Idaho officials are trying a novel idea to keep awareness alive.

Just ahead of Idaho Missing Persons Day on Sept. 14, the state has partnered with Idaho Falls shops to design coffee sleeves featuring the faces and information of those who have gone missing over the years.

According to the Idaho State Police, there are currently more than 180 open missing-person cases in the state.

On Saturday, 19 of those cases from central and eastern Idaho will be featured on cups at participating coffee shops. A QR Code will lead customers to information about the specific missing person on their coffee.

The following coffee shops will share the coffee sleeves:



Great Harvest Bakery Cafe, Historic Downtown, 360 A St., Idaho Falls

Moose Ridge Coffee Co., 1157 Pier View Drive, Idaho Falls

The Nice Spot Mercantile and Coffee Bar, 395 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls

Zz Coffee Shop, 545 Shoup Ave., Idaho Falls

The Pit Stop, 345 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls

Java Espress:

1250 W. Broadway St., Idaho Falls

1510 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls

2139 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls

745 E. Anderson St., Idaho Falls

Idaho Missing Persons Day was first observed in 2006 and recognized Amber Hoopes. The 20-year-old disappeared from her Idaho Falls home on Sept. 14, 2001, and her case remains unsolved.