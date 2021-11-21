Special teams ignite Boise State in a 37-0 thumping of New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos played their final regular-season home game and improved to 7-4 on the season by shutting out New Mexico 37-0.

This game marked senior night for Boise State who came out ready to play after celebrating this senior class.

"The guys did an unbelievable job of preparing through the course of the week," said head coach Andy Avalos. "The guys did a really good job tonight, it was good for the seniors to be able to go out like that."

Shutout on Senior Night

Super senior Kekaula Kaniho has played more games than any other player in Boise State history he helped get things started for BSU by blocking a punt which Tyereque Jones scooped up and ran in for a BSU touchdown.

Special teams dominated in this game as Jordan Dalmas went 3-3 on field goal attempts and in the second quarter the Broncos blocked another punt for a touchdown.

"There’s no doubt that there’s momentum there in being able to get those explosive plays on special teams," said Avalos. "Great job by coach Collins in finding something there and being able to get the guys squared away to be able to execute that."

Boise State's defense held New Mexico to 101 yards of total offense while creating two turnovers picking up their first shutout since 2015.

The Boise State offense didn't execute very well, but they didn't need to as the defense and special teams carried the day.

.@king_khalil2’s 𝟱𝟲-𝘆𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗧𝗗 put him over

.@king_khalil2's 56-yard TD put him over 1,000 receiving yards on the season

Khalil Shakir had another outstanding game with seven catches for 116 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown and one rush for 33 yards.

Shakir has gone over 1,000 yards receiving for the season, the first wide receiver to do so since Cedrick Wilson and Shakir continues to rise up the all-time ranks at Boise State.

"I’m 99.99% sure this is my last game," said Shakir. "I’ll sit down with my dad, look at the film and make a decision there."

Boise State got some help with Utah State losing 44-17 to Wyoming creating a three-way tie for first in the Mountain Division.

However, BSU still needs Air Force to lose in the last week of the regular season against UNLV, and Boise State needs to take care of business at San Diego State on Friday to make it to the Mountain West championship.