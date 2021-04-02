Watch
Southwest District Health opens vaccine availability to everyone 16+

Marta Lavandier/AP
U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 12:00:22-04

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho residents 16 and older can now make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.

Southwest District Health (SWDH) says the decision to expand access in its region was based on the input provided by vaccine providers. An updated list of enrolled vaccine providers can be found on the SWDH website.

Residents are encouraged to use Idaho's vaccine pre-registration tool, which allows people to be added to a list that is used by providers to directly contact you when it is your turn.

If you need help by phone using the tool or if you do not have internet access, call the SWDH COVID-19 call center at 208-455-5411. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for observed holidays.

