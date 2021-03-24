Southwest District Health investigating 25 cases of foodborne illness linked to Caldwell Subway

Southwest District Health is investigating around two dozen known cases of reported foodborne illness linked to a Caldwell Subway.

Around 25 people reported experiencing gastro-intestinal illness symptoms since March 19 with a link to Subway located at 319 N. 10th Avenue in Caldwell. The health district says there has been one confirmed positive case of Norovirus. Southwest District Health says the people reporting symptoms went to the Subway between March 16-19.

Symptoms of Norovirus include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal Cramps

Low-grade fever or none at all

The virus is highly contagious and while symptoms usually stop after 1-2 days but people can continue to shed the virus for up to two weeks. Southwest District Health is encouraging anyone with symptoms they believe to be related to something they ate to contact their healthcare provider and stay home.

If you believe you were exposed, SWDH asks you to contact the reporting line at 208-455-5442.