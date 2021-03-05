Southwest District Health confirms UK variant, continues to see declining COVID-19 cases

Southwest District Health confirmed a case of the UK variant in its jurisdiction Thursday.

Health officials confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 variant, known as the UK variant, in a 70-year-old woman. The woman has not traveled recently and she has now met CDC guidelines to leave isolation and is no longer contagious, according to SWDH. SWDH epidemiologists are working to contact trace anyone possibly exposed to the variant.

It is the second variant found within SWDH jurisdiction. The South African variant was confirmed in an adult man Feb. 19.