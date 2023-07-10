Southtom Fire burns estimated 650 acres south of the Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Mid-morning on Monday, a fire broke out approximately 12 miles south of the Boise Airport.

Referred to as the Southtom Fire, officials for the Bureau of Land Management report Officials have updated that crews are making good progress in stopping the spread. The fire is estimated to have covered 650 acres.

The fire is expected to be contained by 6:00 pm Monday evening, and in control sometime on Tuesday.

Resources being used to combat the blaze include 3 overhead, 3 engines, 1 water tender, 1 dozer, 2 SEATs, 1 air attack, and 1 large air tanker.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

