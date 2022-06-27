Some switch to commuting by bike as gas prices continue to climb

BOISE, Idaho — Costs are up for everything, but one of the biggest costs straining wallets is gas. Many Idahoans are looking for alternatives and other ways to cut back on costs, so some are switching four wheels for two.

"$5.23 or $5.28 a gallon or $5.38 a gallon. I don't know what it is anymore," David Rhodes said.

He's biked his whole life, but it wasn't until recently he started biking to work, driven to the choice by rising costs.

The staff at Play it Again Sports in Boise said they're seeing others making the same choice.

"Right now is going to be our busiest time of the season as far as bike stuff goes. This year it's picked up probably even a little bit more," Seth Gingerich with Play it Again Sports in Boise said.

For anyone newer to bike riding or riding on busier streets, the biggest safety tips involve cars being able to see you. This means bright colors, bright lights and even lights that flash.

You should also be aware of state laws for bike riders.

"Cyclists are allowed to treat a stop sign as a yield sign and a red light at a stoplight as a stop sign," Kelsey Haskell with Play it Again Sports in Boise said.

David said he knows some people are being forced to commute by bike to cut costs, but says people should invest in lights and other safety equipment, "Safety is the number one rule."

There are places like Play it Again Sports or Facebook Marketplace that have used or lower-priced gear.