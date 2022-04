BOISE, Idaho — Local nonprofit SoleKIDS is teaching kids to strap on their running shoes. SoleKIDs offers an eight-week running program designed to get kids ready for a 5K race.

The nonprofit held their first race of the season April 23. Runners had the option of a 5K, 10K, or half marathon along the Greenbelt. The next race of the season will take place May 14, at Green Acres Food Truck Park in Boise.

If you'd like to sign your child up for the SoleKIDs program, click here.