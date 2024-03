FAIRFIELD, IDAHO — Soldier Mountain is celebrating the end of the 2024 winter season on Saturday, March 20th, with free lift tickets during its last two days of operation.

You must get your free lift tickets online at soldiermountain.com and RFID cards are required. Guests who don't already have one can pick one up for $5 at the resort.

Soldier Mountain has a cardboard box derby planned at 11 a.m. and a pond skim competition at 1 p.m. on Saturday.