Soft slab avalanche kills snowmobiler near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — A snowmobiler was caught and killed in an avalanche on Sunday near Island Park in the Carrot Canyon drainage of the Centennial Mountains, reports the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

According to the avalanche occurrence summary, four snowmobilers from the Midwest were visiting the area when a member of their party triggered a soft-slab avalanche.

The avalanche was triggered around 2:00 p.m on an eastern aspect at an elevation of 8,000 feet.

Avalanche.org The avalanche danger in the zones surrounding Island Park is currently rated "considerable."

3 individuals were subsequently caught in the slide, with 2 partially buried and one person fully buried. The individual who was fully buried did not survive.

The other two who were caught avoided serious injury.

You can find updated avalanche forecasts for the Island Park region here.