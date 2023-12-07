Soft lockdown lifted at Glenns Ferry School

ELMORE COUNTY — A soft lockdown at the Glenns Ferry School is over after Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to peacefully resolve a situation with a barricaded subject.

According to a press release from the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Deputies responded to a request from a healthcare provider for a welfare check on a subject in Glenn's Ferry.

Initial reports indicated that a shot had been fired, so the Special Response Team was activated, along with a negotiator.

Due to the close proximity of the Glenns Ferry School to the active scene, the school was placed on a soft lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Police say Deputies located the barricaded subject and through the negotiator were able to convince the subject to comply with commands, and the situation was resolved peacefully. The subject was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

