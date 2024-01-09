Watch Now
News

Actions

Snowy roads and 22 crashes since midnight in Ada County

Snowy Car Middleton Idaho
Doug Lock-Smith
Snowy Car Middleton Idaho
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 11:58:28-05

Overnight Boise saw 1.6 inches of snowfall, and with fresh snow comes hazardous driving conditions.

The Ada County Sheriff's Department received reports of 22 crashes and 6 slide-offs between midnight and 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Drivers could wake up to the same conditions tomorrow, so be prepared to drive carefully and expect potential delays.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights