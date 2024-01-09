Snowy roads and 22 crashes since midnight in Ada County

Overnight Boise saw 1.6 inches of snowfall, and with fresh snow comes hazardous driving conditions.

The Ada County Sheriff's Department received reports of 22 crashes and 6 slide-offs between midnight and 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Overnight snowfall resulted in slippery roads this a.m. Dispatchers received reports of 22 crashes and six slide-offs since midnight. The @NWS measured about 1.6 inches of snowfall at the Boise Airport. Drivers could wake up to the same type of deal tomorrow, so be ready! pic.twitter.com/EIUaKlZxU3 — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 9, 2024

Drivers could wake up to the same conditions tomorrow, so be prepared to drive carefully and expect potential delays.