Snowy conditions close a section of I84 to truck drivers, again

ONTARIO, Idaho — Truck drivers traveling northeast into Oregon may need to find another route.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) issued a closure of I-84 Westbound late Wednesday morning for all truck traffic near the Idaho-Oregon border due to blowing and drifting snow.

The closure begins at Ontario and extends into Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation also shows the closure, with westbound 84 traffic closed to trucks from MP 374-302.

With winter here, drivers are urged to check current road conditions before they travel by using the Idaho 511 app or going online to https://511.idaho.gov/#:Alerts