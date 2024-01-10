Watch Now
News

Actions

Snowy conditions close a section of I84 to truck drivers, again

ITD issued a closure of I-84 Westbound late Wednesday morning for all truck traffic near the Idaho-Oregon border
I84 closure Wednesday Jan 10
Courtesy: IDT
I84 closure Wednesday Jan 10
I84 closure Wednesday Jan 10
Oregon I-84 closure Wednesday Jan 10
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 13:48:51-05

ONTARIO, Idaho — Truck drivers traveling northeast into Oregon may need to find another route.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) issued a closure of I-84 Westbound late Wednesday morning for all truck traffic near the Idaho-Oregon border due to blowing and drifting snow.

The closure begins at Ontario and extends into Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation also shows the closure, with westbound 84 traffic closed to trucks from MP 374-302.

With winter here, drivers are urged to check current road conditions before they travel by using the Idaho 511 app or going online to https://511.idaho.gov/#:Alerts

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights