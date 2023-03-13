Watch Now
Snowmobiler killed in avalanche outside of Stanley

Posted at 7:52 AM, Mar 13, 2023
STANLEY, Idaho — A snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche Sunday, while riding in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says the snowmobiler was caught and carried while ascending a slope, burying them over a meter deep.

A separate group of three riders responded to the slide, and were able to locate the victim with a transceiver. They extricated the buried rider within 15 minutes and performed CPR but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center shared their condolences with the riders family, writing in a Facebook post, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s friends and family," The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said in a Facebook post.

At the time of the accident, avalanche danger was rated considerable in the area. You can find up to date ratings, here.

