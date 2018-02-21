Snowmobiler dies in eastern Idaho avalanche

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Authorities say an unidentified snowmobiler died after being trapped in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.

The Post Register reports the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Bonneville County Search and Rescue received a report of a man buried in an avalanche in Sheep Creek Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from the sheriff's office says the man had been snowmobiling with a group of friends.

Although rescuers were able to locate and free the man, they say he did not survive.

It was the third avalanche death in the area this year.

(by The Associated Press)