Snow in the central mountains increases avalanche risk

IDAHO — Recent heavy snow in Idaho's central mountains is increasing the risk of avalanches. Experts say there is an "exceptionally weak" layer of snow beneath the recent snowfall.

This is normal for this time of year but people who plan to go out and enjoy the wintery wilderness should be aware of the dangers.

The Sawtooth Avalanche puts out daily reports on the conditions around Sun Valley.

"So far we have six or eight inches of pretty soft snow, not a slab yet, and just this really weak snow underneath that right now right now the hazard is on its way up and it has been on its way up for a while," said Ben VandenBos, Avalanche Specialist, with the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

Experts say avalanches are less likely on slopes of less than 30 degrees.

Other additional risks include rocks and stumps that may be hidden and are not fully covered by snow. If you do go out, make sure to check out the forecast and have the proper safety equipment.

It is also advised that snowmobilers wait a little longer before heading out due to the increased risk.