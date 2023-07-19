Snake River Stampede returns to Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The 108th annual Snake River Stampede rodeo returns to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Activities kicked off on Monday, July 17 with the Buckaroo Breakfast and events will continue on to the weekend with July 22 at 7:30 pm being your last opportunity to catch the rodeo.

All five nights include a live concert that immediately follows the 7:30 pm rodeo.

Starting today, July 19, there will be the Pink on the Dirt Luncheon at 11:00 am and youth dummy roping at 3:00 pm. It is Breast Cancer awareness day, so patrons are encouraged to wear pink.

Thursday, July 20, features free totes for the first 100 shoppers and a horse clinic.

Friday, July 21, brings with it the PRCA Youth Rodeo and then on Saturday it's the Title One Cornhole Tournament from 9 am-2 pm for the benefit of Nampa Fire Dept. and Boys & Girls Club.

According to the Snake River Stampede website, the only reliable place to buy tickets and avoid scams is ictickets.com