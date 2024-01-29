Snake River drowning victim found

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Officers with the Bonneville County Sheriff have recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Snake River late on Sunday, Jan. 28th.

The man was discovered in a section of the river near downtown Idaho Falls after witnesses saw him in the water. Dispatch received the call at 7:30 p.m. reporting that a man was in the river and was yelling for help before going under the water and not resurfacing.

Idaho Falls Fire Swift Water Rescue and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue Team began their search efforts quickly after receiving the call. During their investigation, officers located an area with fresh footprints that went onto an ice shelf on the river and showed no track returning to the riverbank.

At 10:20 p.m., deputies found who they believed to be 31-year-old Dylan T. Rummler of Idaho Falls. The man was deceased and discovered at the bottom of the river near where he is believed to have gone in.

Deputies are reminding the public that conditions on the Snake River can be very dangerous during the winter months so please, use caution around the swift water and consider the unseen hazards of the area.