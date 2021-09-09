Smiles for Soldiers program accepting applications for free $50,000 oral surgery

BOISE — Whitewater Oral Surgery in Boise is hosting its second annual Smiles for Soldiers Program which gives local veterans a chance at a free $50,000 oral surgery procedure.

Smiles for Soldiers gives local veterans who suffer from poor oral health an opportunity to receive a brand-new set of teeth, free of charge.

According to their website, "Whitewater Oral Surgery Group is proud to support our soldiers and veterans as part of our second annual Smiles For Soldiers program. We recognize that many soldiers and veterans in our community suffer from missing or failing teeth and cannot afford the necessary oral surgery. This program provides one military member or veteran with a complimentary full-arch restoration procedure."

Last year, two local veterans received the procedure and were given a chance to regain their confidence.

To apply:



Be an active duty member or veteran of the military.

Answer a few simple questions.

Submit digital photos of your current smile and your teeth.

Submit your application by September 16, 2021.

This year, only one application has been submitted so far. All Treasure Balley veterans with poor oral health are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to submit your letter explaining why you deserve the surgery is September 16. Treasure Valley residents can apply between now here.