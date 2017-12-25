Smiles by Disguise spreading holiday cheer after losing son

CALDWELL, Idaho - A Nampa family is spreading holiday cheer in the Treasure Valley all in remembrance of their son.



Dale Gere and his wife, Lissa spent Christmas Eve at Indian Creek in Caldwell. Dale dressed up as Santa and posed for pictures while Lissa handed out candy canes.



It's a project they call "Smiles by Disguise", they have been doing since their six-year-old son, Robert drowned in 2005.



The Gere family also taking donations to pay for a local family's Christmas, presents and all. This year they raised $500 for families in Nampa and Boise.



"Every time I see a child smile, I can see a little bit of my son's smile and it makes it all much more fun for me," said Dale Gere.

Dale and his family don't stop after Christmas, he also dresses up as the Easter Bunny and Bumble Bee from the Transformers movies to cheer up kids across the Valley.