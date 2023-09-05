Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Dead at 56

BOISE, ID — If you were to hit up a record store in the late 1990s you were more than likely to see a tape, record, or CD of a very popular band called Smash Mouth.

Derek Anderson, music aficionado and owner of Modern Sounds vinyl and music said he was 17 years old when he first heard the band back in 1997, saying that they were instantly recognizable.

Anderson explained that when they came onto the music scene Smash Mouth created a mix of different sounds that hadn’t been really explored before.

Anderson said, “They had a little bit of the punk, and a little bit of the ska, but they had a great 60’s vibe too, that was kind of different that set them apart, and I think that is what gravitated people to them, was that different vibe.”

Speaking with several customers who walked into the small shop, made it clear the sad news of Harwell’s passing Monday morning had quickly made its way around. To many it was even a surprise to learn Harwell was a resident here in Boise.

Judd Benedick, a customer at the store expressed his condolences to the singer saying, "I think it's sad. Anytime someone is talented and has contributed to music and contributed to society, I think it's sad when they pass."

Anderson told Idaho News 6 that it was a common topic of conversation throughout the day.

Idaho News 6 also spoke with Tim Johnstone, a DJ at 94.9 “The River” about how the legacy of Harwell and Smash Mouth has and will continue to carry on.

“They appealed to a wide range of people. They were quite popular for a wide range of years. They had a series of hits that brought them over 10 million in record sales. That's no small feat, then and now. They were successful and that's why their legacy will remain,” said Johnstone.

After hearing about the passing of Harwell Monday morning, music fans in Idaho and across the country are continuing to remember his legacy.

