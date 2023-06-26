Lightning believed to cause small wildfire burning near Mountain Home

A small grass and sagebrush wildfire is burning on Highway 51 at Mile marker 85. The fire is expected to be under control by 12:00 noon today.

Authorities believe that the fire was sparked by lightning.

According to a press release received by the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is said to have burned 223 acres thus far and has not threatened any homes or structures.

The fire began Sunday evening, close to 6:00 pm, and is located approximately six miles south of Mountain Home.

Efforts from the Bureau of Land Management and the Idaho Department of Lands are working the fire, as crews continue to mop up hotspots.

