Small Business Saturday turns into a full day of events in downtown Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — There were people all over downtown Nampa as people showed up to shop, eat and get into the Christmas spirit while supporting local businesses.

Small Business Saturday in Nampa features the Nampa Farmers Market Winter Wonderland, all the brick and mortar stores and Santa even made an appearance.

"We want more of the hands-on where you can go and touch a book look at something not online," said shopper Steven Hines. "Local businesses that's how you do it."

It was hard to find a parking spot in downtown Nampa and that is one of the reasons the owners of The King's Beagle rushed to open their unique dog boutique on Small Business Saturday.

"The idea behind the store is is to have gifts for the discriminating pet owner and the discriminating pet," said owner Cindi Ross.

Ross told us that meant having hard-to-find items for dogs including specialty made treats while also focusing on purchasing merchandise that has social good from recycled materials to goods that give back to rescues or shelters.

We ran into Hines and his family after they emerged from Holy Cow, a restaurant that features craft beer and burgers, he recommended trying the Sam Elliott.

"Number one was Holy Cow, they are a small business we support down here," said Hines. "They started making this little area popular again because for a lot of years it was dead."

Small businesses have been hit hard from the effects of the pandemic and this is such an important time for these businesses to earn revenue.

The City of Nampa offered free parking in the garage but they also built events around the day including story time with Mrs. Claus at the Library, free carriage rides and the lighting of their giant Christmas tree.

Local businesses we talked to were thankful for the support not only from shoppers but also from the City of Nampa.

"I believe that small businesses are what keeps things going," said Ross. "The big box stores are what they are, but if it wasn’t for all the little businesses and people trying to make a living our economy would be nowhere."