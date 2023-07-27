Skyhawks Sports Academy teaches kids soccer fundamentals

EAGLE, ID — Boise Native Sofia Huerta is playing on Team USA. She started her career when she was no more than five years old. Whether five or younger, it's never too early to hit the field.

"Introducing kids whether it's soccer or another sport, says Levi Hewitt, the owner and operator of the Treasure Valley branch of the Skyhawks Sports Academy. "Whether it's ages two, there, four or five, it is super valuable, because it teaches so many life lessons that's our motto teaching life lessons through sports."

Skyhawks Sports Academy in the Treasure Valley teaches kids here in the area the fundamentals of all sports. The Skyhawks Soccertotts is a camp for kids as young as two years old.

"My daughter Quinn is three and a half years old and we got excited about Sofia Huerta and hearing about her being in the world cup and coming from Boise," said Daniel Gualotuna, a parent of a kid in the soccer program. "So we've been watching the games together and been getting her excited about it and it coincided with the Skyhawks here and the camp and we're just really excited about soccer.

Soccertots allows children to explore the sport, their likes and dislikes, and for some this could possibly be the beginning of their sports career.

It's hard to tell by age five if a player is going to be a star or legend but the Skyhawks Sports Academy's goal is to make players better than they were yesterday... and for the future.

"Their personalities help mold them as they grow," said Hewitt. "But we can help them set goals."

In the near future in Eagle, the Skyhawks Sports Academy will begin their fall program.

To learn more, you can visit their website.

