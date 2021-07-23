Watch
Skinny Dipper Hot Springs to be closed for another 5 years

Bureau of Land Management
Skinny Dipper Hot Springs
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 23, 2021
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday it is extending the closure of Skinny Dipper Hot Springs. The hot springs were first closed in June 2016 after an environmental analysis found that unauthorized construction of pools and piping systems and resulting use posed a public health and safety hazard and damaged natural resources.

Before the closure, the Bureau of Land Management says they received repeated complaints from law enforcement, area landowners and public health officials related to "unsafe and illegal activity" at the site. Soon after the closure, a natural rockslide filled the pools making them mostly unusable.

The BLM released a proposal to extend the existing closure in May for public comment. The agency will publish a notice to extend the existing closure in the Federal Register, as required, according to a news release.

Click here for more information about the closure extension or call the BLM Four Rivers Field Office at 208-384-3300.

