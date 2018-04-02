Boise, ID - Some folks celebrated Easter out on the slopes Sunday.Dozens of people put on their craziest outfits not only to celebrate Easter but Gaper Day. The annual event takes place in the Spring as a way for skiers and snowboarders to say goodbye to the season. All kinds of characters made their way down the hill. There was a mom dressed as cookie monster, kids dressed as their favorite super heroes and a Bogus Basin employee dressed up as a dinosaur.

"Gaper Day has always been the end of the season party. Where people celebrate the great winter season by dressing up in costumes and having fun," said Jamie Zolber, Director of Skier Services at Bogus Basin.

He added that the event got a slow start because of the Easter holiday.

" I think everyone stayed home and did some Easter events and now they are starting to head up to the mountain," said Zolber.

One group of skiers say they hit the slopes early to celebrate the holiday, and while some skied others participated in Easter tradition by hunting for eggs.

"We have a backpack full of easter eggs," said Devon McBrier

Another mom says the day was a fusion of Easter and Halloween which made things unique this year.

"It's almost a little bit of a competitive spirit to see who has the best costume or who has the best gaper outfit," said Zolber.

This year seemed to have a onesie theme. Josh Toth dressed up as a dinosaur onesie.

"It was a Christmas gift I got specifically for skiing," said Toth.

He said it was pretty warm going down the slopes in a dinosaur suit, but it was worth it. The end of the ski season officially ends April 15th.