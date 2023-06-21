Skaters take to streets and skateparks in Boise for Go Skate Day

BOISE, Idaho — June 21 marks the first day of summer. It also marks International Go Skate Day, and skaters from all over come together to celebrate everything skateboarding.

And the skateparks were filled with experienced skaters and beginners participating.

Brandon Tillman is a local skate instructor, coaching those who want to learn the sport.

“Today I'm offering a free skate clinic. It's for my past students, future students, and present students. It's just getting everyone to feed off each other, having the kids meet each other. Positive vibes,” says Tillman.

Elijah Buerki is Brandon's very first student. Buerki says that after having a tumor removed from his lung two years ago, he was granted a wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation. His wish was to get a skateboard.

"Brandon taught me how to do the more simple things, like going down and dropping in. Then I could go on and learn more things, and eventually, I'll be able to jump on bars. Things like that bring a lot of satisfaction," says Buerki.

Go Skate Day is a day to appreciate the art of skateboarding whether it's style, tricks, or the overall community.

Stella is a 12-year-old skater who got instruction from Tillman. She says learning the sport of skateboarding gives her and other skaters the chance to develop their own individual styles.

“In other sports, it's kind of like you have to do what everyone else is doing. You have to do the same thing as everyone else. But with skating, you can work on your own, progress at your own pace, and hang out with friends and stuff,” Stella says.

No matter if you're learning how to ride or you've been riding for years, skating doesn't have an age. Nor does it have a limit.

“I'm 39 years old and I'm skating better than ever right now. It's a big passion. And what I'm teaching the kids and the tricks that they learn, seeing the joy and happiness on their face, it's just amazing to me,” says Tillman.

If you or someone you know is interested in skating, you can find Brandon Tillman by clicking here.

