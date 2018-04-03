Skateboard and BMX athletes coming to Boise for X Games Qualifier

BOISE, ID - The world’s top skateboard and BMX athletes will be coming to Boise’s Rhodes Skate Park June 15 and 16th for the “Road to X: Boise Qualifier.”

The Park events serve as an official qualifying event for the X Games Minneapolis Park competitions. Twenty athletes will compete in each of the three disciplines, with the top six Men’s Skateboard and BMX athletes and the top four Women’s Skateboard athletes not already invited qualifying into the X Games Minneapolis Park competition.

The Harley Hooligan athletes will receive invitations at a later date.

For the list of all the invited athletes, you’re urged to visit the XGames.com website.

According to an ESPN news release, the athletes to watch include:

-Pedro Barros (from Florianopolis, Brazil) – Six-time X Games gold medalist Pedro Barros has never finished lower than second place in every X Games Skateboard Park competition he’s entered. One of the most popular action sports athletes in Brazil, Barros has made a name for himself with his amplitude and technical skating.

-Jagger Eaton (from Mesa, Arizona) –- The youngest athlete ever to compete at X Games, Jagger Eaton got his start on the X Games Big Air ramp at just 11 years old. Now 17, Eaton has grown into an all-around skater, recently winning both X Games Skateboard Street Amateurs and Park Amateurs gold at X Games Minneapolis 2017.

-Lizzie Armanto (from Santa Monica, California) -– The first female skater to be featured on the cover of Transworld Skateboarding and the first female in 24 years to land a Thrasher cover, Armanto turned pro with Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse team in 2017. Armanto is a two-time X Games Skateboard Park medalist with gold and silver in three appearances.

-Nicole Hause (from Stillwater, Minnesota) -– After narrowly missing the X Games Minneapolis podium with a fourth-place finish in Skateboard Park 2017, Hause is on fire this season. She will come into Boise hot off wins at the Vans Combi and Vert Attack competitions.

-Kyle Baldock (from Gold Coast, Australia) -– An eight-time medalist, Baldock is the defending two-time BMX Park Best Trick and defending BMX Dirt bronze medalist. A talented all-around rider, Baldock has two Park medals, four Dirt medals and two Park Best Trick medals.

-Dalton Beeson (from Boise) -– Beeson, Boise’s hometown competitor, made his first X Games appearance at the 2017 Road to X Games: Boise Qualifier. Beeson made the final round at last year’s event, taking home 11th place.

While the events at Rhodes Skate Park are free and open to the public, the Harley Hooligan races at CenturyLink Arena will require the purchase of a ticket for admission. Tickets for the Harley Hooligan Racing event are on sale now at http://centurylinkarenaboise.com/ [centurylinkarenaboise.com].

Tickets for bleacher seating to view the Skateboard and BMX Park competitions at Rhodes Skate Park will be sold separately.

Visit cityofboise.org/XGames for more information in the coming weeks.

Here’s the schedule for the two-day event:

Friday, June 15, 2018

9 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.: Women’s Skateboard Park Practice

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Women’s Skateboard Park Elimination

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.: Men’s Skateboard Park Practice

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Men’s Skateboard Park Elimination

2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. BMX Park Practice

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: BMX Park Elimination

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Harley Hooligan Racing Practice and Seeding at CenturyLink Arena

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Harley Hooligan Racing at Centurylink Arena

Saturday, June 16, 2018

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Women’s Skateboard Park Practice

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Men’s Skateboard Park Practice

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: BMX Park Practice

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Women’s Skateboard Park Final

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Men’s Skateboard Park Final

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.: BMX Park Final

The event will also be streamed live June 15 and 16 through the X Games Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In addition to the live stream, fans can catch the Boise Park Qualifier coverage on ABC as part of the “World of X Games” content on June 23, as well as coverage across X Games digital and social platforms.



